Chesterfield to offer in-person, pre-scheduled ahead of local tax filing deadlines

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County commissioner of the revenue is planning to offer pre-scheduled, in-person appointments with residents ahead of upcoming local tax filing deadlines.

Annual business license renewals and business personal property tax returns are due March 1, while the annual application/certification for senior or disabled citizen’s tax relief is due April 1. The deadline to file Virginia income tax returns is May 1.

“My staff and I are committed to maintaining the high standards public taxpayers deserve, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said commissioner of the revenue Jenefer Hughes.

The commissioner of the revenue is responsible for assessing personal property taxes on vehicles, boats and business assets while also issuing business license and assessing other business taxes; administering tax relief programs for senior or disabled citizens and qualifying veterans; and assisting residents in preparing and filing their income tax returns.

To schedule an appointment, call (804) 748-1281 or send an email to cor@chesterfield.gov that includes your name, tax account number and a brief description of their issue. When scheduling an appointment, a tax assessment specialist will confirm which documents and other materials are needed to complete the taxpayer’s transaction.