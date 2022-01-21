Chesterfield vaccination clinic starting late on Saturday due to inclement weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced that its Rockwood COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have a delayed start on Saturday due to inclement weather.

The clinic will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. The last appointment will be accepted at 5:30 p.m.

The department said anyone who scheduled an appointment before noon can walk in at any time between noon to 6 p.m. and do not need to make a new appointment.

This clinic will offer free first, second and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines. People ages 18 and up will be able to get the Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and anyone 5-years old and up will be able to get the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. However, only patients 12 and up can get the Pfizer booster.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18-years-old.

While walk-ins are walking, the Health District suggests people make appointments in order to reduce wait times. You can make an appointment or reschedule a pre-existing one online here or by calling 877-829-4682. People should not arrive earlier than 20 minutes before their appointment time.