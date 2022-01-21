Chesterfield vaccination clinic starting late on Saturday due to inclement weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced that its Rockwood COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have a delayed start on Saturday due to inclement weather.

The clinic will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. The last appointment will be accepted at 5:30 p.m.

The department said anyone who scheduled an appointment before noon can walk in at any time between noon to 6 p.m. and do not need to make a new appointment.

This clinic will offer free first, second and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines. People ages 18 and up will be able to get the Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and anyone 5-years old and up will be able to get the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. However, only patients 12 and up can get the Pfizer booster.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18-years-old.

While walk-ins are walking, the Health District suggests people make appointments in order to reduce wait times. You can make an appointment or reschedule a pre-existing one online here or by calling 877-829-4682. People should not arrive earlier than 20 minutes before their appointment time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories