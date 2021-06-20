Chesterfield woman cited for bringing loaded gun through TSA checkpoint at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Chesterfield is facing weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport found a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage at a checkpoint.

The firearm was detected in an x-ray machine, found loaded with six bullets, and then confiscated. TSA officers alerted police, who cited the Midlothian woman. She faces a stiff civil penalty for the infraction.

This is the ninth instance in 2021 that TSA has stopped someone from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight. There were 22 instances in 2020, which was the most over a five year period despite significantly fewer people traveling by air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on traveling on planes with firearms and ammunition, head over to the TSA’s website.

