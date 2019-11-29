Richmond firefighter dead after Thanksgiving Day homicide in Hopewell

A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after a Chesterfield woman was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 11:40 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Ashley Berry with serious gunshot wounds, police said.

Berry was taken to John Randolph Medical Center and then VCU Medical Center for treatment. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

8News has learned Berry was a Richmond City firefighter. Lieutenant Chris Armstrong says Berry had been with the department since 2011. She was a lieutenant recently assigned to the Fire Marshal’s office.

On Friday, the Richmond Fire Department released a statement about the death of Lt. Berry.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of one of our members of the department Lt. Ashley Berry. Lt. Berry passed away on November 29, 2019 in Hopewell, VA. Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community as she served proudly since January 29, 2011. She was recently assigned to our Fire Marshals Office this year. She leaves behind three children, please keep LT Berry’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed but never forgotten. City of Richmond Fire Department

Police in Hopewell say a silver or gold SUV was seen speeding off from the scene after the shooting late Thursday.

Investigators are now asking for anybody with information to come forward and speak with Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit. He can be reached at (804) 541-2284.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crimesolvers tipline at (804) 541-2202 or submit a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: