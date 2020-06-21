Chesterfield WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with surprise motorcycle procession

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A World War II veteran got a special birthday suprise as he brought in a milestone birthday!

Adelbert “Del” Baker, a Chesterfield resident, celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

A surprise motorcycle procession was organized by American Legion Post 186, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Fire Department, and Chesterfield Police Department.

The processon took place outside of Chesterfield Senior Living Facility where Baker resides.

Baker served as a U.S Army Staff Sergeant with the 25th Infantry in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. He also worked at DuPont for 42 years and was a volunteer firefighter in the Dale District of Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors plans to honor Baker at their meeting on June 24.