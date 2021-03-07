Chick-fil-A Chesterfield Plaza reopening March 9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the area’s busiest Chick-fil-A locations is set to reopen this week after closing to make some much-needed improvements.

Chick-fil-A Chesterfield Plaza, located at 1590 Koger Center Blvd. near Chesterfield Town Center, announced in December 2020 that the location would close temporarily in February 2021 so that work could begin on adding a new access road and improving the restaurant’s parking lot.

Well the work has been completed, and the location announced on Facebook over the weekend that they would be reopening starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

“We have missed seeing your smiling face, and it will certainly be our pleasure to serve you in our upgraded Drive-Thru or at Mobil Curbside,” the post said.

At the peak of the breakfast, lunch and dinner rushes, lines of cars could be seen backed up and out onto Koger Center Blvd., causing congestion for vehicles traveling through that area.

The changes, including the addition of all-weather canopies on both sides of their building for team CFA team members staffing the drive-thru, should alleviate those traffic issues.