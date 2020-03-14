HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chick-Fil-A location on Parham Road has posted on Facebook offering help to those in need of food for their children.
This is just one of the many businesses looking to help during the spread of COVID-19. Many school districts are also offering assistance.
LATEST STORIES:
- StormTracker 8: Light rain tonight, cooler on Sunday
- Doctor says President Trump tests negative for coronavirus
- Investigation underway after man found shot, Henrico Police say
- Chick-Fil-A on Parham Road stepping up to give meals to children amid school closures
- T-Mobile to increase network capacity for customers amid workplace closures