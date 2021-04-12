Chick-fil-A restaurants across Richmond hosting drive-up hiring day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever wanted an opportunity to be a team member at your local Chick-fil-A restaurant, Richmond area locations are giving you the chance to apply and interview from the comfort of your own vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 14 from 2-6 p.m. at all Chick-fil-A restaurants in Richmond. Anyone who shows up to the restaurants for this event will be provided with an application and will be interviewed onsite.

Chick-fil-A offers competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner.

“We are extremely excited to welcome new Team Members to the Richmond Chick-fil-A team,” said Stacie Anderson, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Colonial Heights. “We invite all job hunters to come out and learn more about the great benefits we provide our Team Members.”

To apply for a job at your local Chick-fil-A, head over to the company’s careers page.