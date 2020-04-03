Chickahominy Health District confirms 1st coronavirus death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in her 80s is the first coronavirus related death in the Chickahominy Health District, according to district.

The woman lived in the district, which includes Charles City, Goochland County, Hanover County and New Kent County. No other information was provided about the patient.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” Chickahominy Health District

Director, Dr. Thomas Franck, said in a statement Friday. “This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus. It is crucial that we all follow special precautions to protect our loved ones as well as our community – this is especially important for protecting those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.”

