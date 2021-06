(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Nestle Waters North America/AP Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The community cleanup scheduled for Saturday, June 12 on the Chickahominy River has been postponed due to the ongoing flooding from recent rains.

The cleanup has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 26.

For more information about ongoing cleanup and restoration efforts, visit the American River Restoration’s website.