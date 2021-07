PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A young boy was hit by a car backing up in Prince George County on Tuesday, according to police.

The Prince George Police Department said the incident took place around noon on July 27, in the 400 block of Swift Street.

Authorities said the 23-month-old child suffered critical injuries from the incident and was taken to VCU medical center by med flight.

No charges are being filed at this time.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.