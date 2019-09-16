4 children injured after driver ran red light in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four children were injured — three critically — after a driver ran a red light Sunday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 301 and Dahlgren Road around 8:18 p.m.

64-year-old Michael Antunez was traveling eastbound on Dahlgren Road when he ran a red light, striking a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder traveling northbound on Route 301, VSP said. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to flip several times.

The 24-year-old driver of the Nissan was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. VSP said a 10-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt and was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

“An 8-year-old, a 6-year-old, and an infant were not properly secured in child restraint devices,” VSP said.

The 8 and 6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to the hospital. The infant was taken by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Antunez, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash. The man was charged with failure to obey a traffic light.

VSP said additional charges may be pending.

The crash remains under investigation.