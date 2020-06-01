Breaking News
Children’s Museum Fredericksburg location permanently closing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum announced Monday that it is permanently closing its Fredericksburg location at 1275 Jefferson Davis Highway “effective immediately.”

The Fredericksburg location is shutting down “as a cost cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The museum’s locations in Richmond and Midlothian – which are closed to the public a result of COVID-19 – will remain open. Plans call for some Fredericksburg exhibits to be relocated to other Children Museum locations.

“Since 2014, it has been an honor and privilege for the Children’s Museum to play a part in the
strong and supportive community of Fredericksburg,” said Danielle Ripperton, the nonprofit’s
president & CEO. “This decision was made with a heavy heart, but is necessary in light of our
extended closure and resulting loss in revenue.”

For more information, please visit ChildrensMuseumofRichmond.org or call (804) 474-7022.

