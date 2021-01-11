Chipotle hiring for 600 positions in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chipotle is hoping to fill 600 jobs in the Richmond area.

The Mexican grill is hosting job interviews on their Coast to Coast Career Day on January 14. Jobs include General Managers, Service Managers, Kitchen Managers and Crew Members.

Chipotle employees receive the following benefits:

A quarterly crew bonus that gives restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

Access to a free college education through Chipotle’s debt-free degree program

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

Free Chipotle meals during shifts

Flexible schedules, holiday closures and PTO

Opportunities for growth and development

People interested in applying must register for an interview in advance by visiting CoastToCoastCareerDay.com.

Interviews will take place between 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

During your interview masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.