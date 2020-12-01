Chippenham Hospital launches air ambulance service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia Healthcare is launching a new air ambulance service Tuesday to improve patient transport.

According to a release, the air ambulance will expedite lifesaving care to trauma patients in need of access to the new Level 1 Trauma Center at Chippenham Hospital.

Officials say the Bell 407 medflight helicopter will soon be based at Chippenham Hospital and is operated in partnership with national air ambulance service Med Trans. Chippenham will reportedly provide five full-time nurses and five paramedics to facilitate around-the-clock emergency services.

“In tandem with our recent designation as a Level 1 Trauma Center and our commitment to providing best in class care for our community, the HCA Virginia medical helicopter service ensures patients throughout Virginia will receive the fastest, most professional, patient-focused transportation for urgent lifesaving treatment,” Chippenham Hospital Chief Executive Officer William Lunn, MD said. “Our medically-trained HCA Virginia Air Care Eagle team can be in the air within 10 minutes of being called by local EMS providers and other hospitals. We are excited to add this additional level of care to the Commonwealth.”

(Photo: HCA Healthcare)

The HCA Virginia Air Care Eagle will join medflight services provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) and VCU Hospitals, expediting access to south Richmond’s only Level 1 Trauma Center.

According to a release, the Level 1 accreditation is the highest level a hospital trauma center can receive. To receive this designation, a hospital must first meet all requirements to accept a higher acuity of trauma patients.