Chips for the table? The best Mexican restaurants in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

And Richmond is no exception. WJust over 7% of the population in the Greater Richmond region identifies as Hispanic, and they bring a wealth of culture (and food) to the area. Below are some of the best Mexican restaurants so you can head out and enjoy it yourself.

#25. Little Mexico

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1328 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5434

#24. Bandito’s Burrito Lounge

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2905 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23221-1710

#23. Pelon’s Baja Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2231 Dabney Rd, Richmond, VA 23230-3352

#22. Mi Hacienda

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8250 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235-5118

#21. Mexico Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11621 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1004

#20. El Nopal Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 5205 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231

#19. LA Casita

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5204 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227-2902

#18. Chicano’s Cocina Bar and Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: not available

– Address: 523 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219-2409

#17. Soul Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 321 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219-1725

#16. Taco’s Mexico

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4108 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23234-2714

#15. El Paso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3417 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001

#14. Frida’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 910 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23228-6511

#13. Plaza Azteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6623 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-1723

#12. El Caporal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1417 Eastridge Rd, Richmond, VA 23229-5501

#11. Bocata Latin Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4725 Walmsley Blvd, Richmond, VA 23234-2348

#10. Don’t Look Back

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2929 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3515

#9. Maya

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 525 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1858

#8. Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-1926

#7. Mijas Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1218 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116

#6. En Su Boca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230-4803

#5. Casa Grande

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10921 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235-4707

#4. Tio Pablo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1703 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223-6947

#3. Casa del Barco at Canal Walk

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 S 12th St Central Office District, Richmond, VA 23219-4060

#2. Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 9550 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235-4900

#1. Wong Gonzalez

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 412 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1838