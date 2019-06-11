1  of  5
Chris Brown supporting VB Tragedy Fund with Hampton show

by: WAVY Newsroom

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Chris Brown performs at Real 92.3’s The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia native Chris Brown is stopping in Hampton on his upcoming INDIGOAT tour, and a portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The Hampton show is Sunday, September 8 at the Hampton Coliseum. He’ll also stop in Raleigh and Charlotte that weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at noon at LiveNation.com. Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are also scheduled to perform.

$0.50 of each ticket sold is slated to go to the United Way’s Virginia Beach fund helping the victims and their families. You can also donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

