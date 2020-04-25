Chesterfield Church denies 60-80 people attended Sunday services after police warning

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries denied they violated Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s order to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, after Chesterfield police estimated 60 to 80 people were inside the church attending services Sunday, April 19.

“When this unprecedented stay-at-home situation started, we were under the impression that our paid staff and volunteers working in other non-sanctuary areas of the building did not count toward the 10-person gathering restriction,” a statement from a communications representative for Mt. Gilead said.

A police report attached to the letter Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey Katz sent Bishop Daniel Robertson Jr., at Mt. Gilead, said an officer counted “approximately 33 vehicles in the parking lot.”

Page two of an April 22 letter sent by Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey Katz to Bishop Daniel Roberston Jr., at Mt. Gilead.

The police report indicates police responded to “investigate parishoners parking their cars out of sight of Mt. Gilead to avoid detection and bused to and from Mt. Gilead.”

After investigating parked vehicles and buses entering a nearby parking lot at the Diversity Training and Support Center, the police report says a sergeant “buzzed the administrator door at Mt. Gilead” where Executive Pastoral Assistant Terry Graves denied letting police in, noting “they were trying to limit physical contact.”

Police say they then provided Graves a copy of the governor’s executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

After the church was warned on Sunday, the church’s written response says “we shifted immediately and reduced our team down to no more than 10 individuals at any one time in our 62,000-square -foot facility during our service times on Wednesdays and Sundays.”

Mt. Gilead indicated in-person public services have been ssuspended since March 22, and would be livestreamed online.

Throughout the video that was livestreamed during the 11:30 Sunday morning service on April 19, multiple people can be heard responding to the message of Bishop Robertson–one instance can be heard below.

Katz’s letter indicated charges were not presently being pursued against Mt. Gilead, but “further violations of this executive order will be enforced and I reserve the right to revisit the circumstances of April 19th should this activity persist.”

