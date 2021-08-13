Church in King and Queen County considered ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local church building in King and Queen County was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Over 40 personnel responded to the fire on 204 Timber Branch Road.

Units from Central King and Queen Fire, Lower King and Queen Fire, Walkerton Community Fire Association, Upper King and Queen Fire Department, and King and Queen Emergency Services responded with mutual aid units from Middlesex, Essex and King William County.

Authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation and units are remaining on the scene throughout the morning.