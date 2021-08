GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Cigna, one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States, is expanding its coverage area in Central Virginia.

The company will now offer plans on the Affordable Healthcare Act exchanges in Goochland and Powhatan counties, with enrollment beginning Nov. 1.

The plans, which are already offered in most central Virginia localities, are available to anyone who qualifies under the ACA, also known as Obamacare.