Citizen rescued from roof of car during flood in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Fire and EMS Department rescued one person from the roof of their car early this morning on Coatesville Road near the New Found River. The Water Rescue Team from Montpelier Station 8 preformed the rescue.

The rescue crew says they had to use a swift water raft for parts of the road covered by 4 feet of water.

HCFD says that water depth can be difficult to judge from a distance, they say not to drive through water completely covering a roadway.





LATEST HEADLINES: