City leaders unveil Sidewalk Maintenance Program to address worn pavements

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It will soon be easier to take a walk around the City of Richmond—as sidewalk repairs and improvements are underway.

It’s called the Sidewalk Maintenance Program and city leaders and crews are telling residents to get ready for miles of new pavements in their neighborhoods.

Crews fixed one section along Mcguire Drive Thursday, but there’s more to come in the next 12 months.

Crews from the Department of Public Works poured concrete on a section of McGuire Drive on Richmond’s southside to kick off the program.

“We’re going to lay down 8 miles of sidewalk repairs and maintenance throughout the city,” Mayor Levar Stoney.

He said leaders set aside $2.4 million for the program with help from the American Rescue Plan. A partnership with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority allowed DPW to hire more people to join the program’s concrete and brick crews.

Bobby Vincent, the Director of the Department of Public Works, said his team is shoveling through a backlog of two thousand service requests.

“We need ten more hires to make this dream of our city complete,” he said.

Travina Johnson, who lives and walks along McGuire drive with her family, said she’s relieved that the work is finally happening.

“Still terrible spots in the area, but I can see they’re getting to it now. It’s a lot more that needs to be done.”

It’s not just about this one sidewalk along McGuire drive, but about all the neighborhoods that seem to be forgotten about.

“Your city is listening and your city is working,” said Stoney.