HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is working to vaccinate the community.

The City of Hopewell will host a community vaccination site Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 400 Cavalier Square.

Vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 16 with a pre-existing medical condition or anyone over 65.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. To register and receive your appointment time, call (504) 541-2391.