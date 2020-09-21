City of Petersburg breaks ground on St. Andrews Street Bridge project

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The St. Andrews Street Bridge closed to traffic in 2006 due to advanced deterioration. The City of Petersburg broke ground on a project fourteen years later to repair and reopen the bridge.

The groundbreaking was on Monday but the design process began back in 2018 and concluded early in 2020. The Petersburg City Council utilized public input while planning the bridge repairs.

According to the city, the project will a little under $1.4 million. Funding will come from the Street Operations Urban Allocations Fund.





Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to begin before the end of the year. According to the city, the new bridge will have the same amount of lanes for driving and include a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.

The city says the new bridge will be a durable, low-maintenance structure with concrete beams and a concrete deck. The existing stone walls will remain in place.

