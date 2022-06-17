RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public Works has started their paving and resurfacing program this summer, and they are asking for insight from the Richmond community before they place new bike lanes across the city.

Last year, the Department of Motor Vehicles released statistics reporting that Virginia saw a 75% spike in bicyclist deaths. They hope the new bike lanes will improve safety by making a shift in those numbers this year.

“That would be very important, very important for all the bikers around here and the safety of them because I see them out here a lot and I’m actually on a bike a lot” said Lucas Payne, a bicyclist who rides his bike through Richmond often.

The locations for the proposed lanes are:

Admiral Street/School Street – from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Avenue

German School Road – from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike

North 25th Street – from Main Street to Marshall Street

North Sheppard Street – from Broad Street to Clay Street

Norfolk Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

West Marshall Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road

West Moore Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

Warwick Road – from Hull Street Road to Brookline Street

The Department is also continuing with bike infrastructure on the Northside and Southside along State Route 161. This area includes:

49th Street

Westover Hills Boulevard

Park Drive

Blanton Avenue

Richmonders have until June 26 to fill out the survey and share their opinions. For any questions regarding the survey or bike lane proposal project, email AskPublicWorks@rva.gov or Jakob.Helmboldt@rva.gov.