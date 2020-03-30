City of Richmond offices will remain closed in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced its offices would remain closed to the public from April 1 to April 12.

“The continued closure is designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement from the city said.

However, the announcement added essential city services will continue during this closure. These include:

Circuit and General District Court

Public Works

Social Services

You can find a full list of those services here.

