City of Richmond opens electronic charging sites at libraries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 1,500 Dominion Energy customers in the city of Richmond are still without power on Monday following a weekend ice storm that left thousands across the commonwealth without lights or heat.

But the city is giving those still in the dark and the cold a chance to warm up and charge their electronic devices. Two city libraries will be open until 7 p.m. Monday night.

The Broad Rock library (4820 Old Warwick Road) and the Westover Hills library (1408 Westover Hills Blvd.) opened at 3 p.m.

If you venture out to either location, the city wants to remind you that visitors are expected to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 requirements of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.