City officials say Fire Station #4 in Petersburg closed for financial reasons.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire station #4 is closed in Petersburg and all of it services will be consolidated with Station #5.

City officials said the station had a number of issues and is closing down for financial reasons. Saturday morning, 8News learned that fire crews were called in to get their belongings from the station or they would be thrown away.

Other things such as appliances, firefighter gear and equipment trucks were all removed from the station.

A retired firefighter tells 8News the closure was unexpected and no one at the station would tell him what was going on.

He also claims by Station #4 closing down, it could be a disservice to residents living on or near South Sycamore Street.

