City reaches agreement with family of A.P. Hill to relocate former Confederate general’s remains, monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond has reached an agreement with the family of former Confederate general A.P. Hill to relocate the monument and remains of Hill to a cemetery in Culpeper, according to city officials.

The move still requires approval from Richmond City Council, but once given the green light, Hill and the monument he’s buried under will be sent to its new home at Fairview Cemetery.

“We have an ordinance for intro on the 13th to request City Council concurrence on admin’s recommendation to relocate the remains and monument of A.P. Hill to Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, VA at the request of AP Hill’s descendants,” said Jim Nolan, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s press secretary.

After crews successfully removed the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Hill’s monument remains as Richmond’s last Confederate monument.

