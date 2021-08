RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re in Dinwiddie County this weekend, be sure to check out the Wings and Wheels Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The festival will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Dinwiddie County Airport. Classic cars and cool planes will be on display, and there’s even a racing and flight simulation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and kids 12 and under get free admission.

If you donate school supplies, tickets are a reduced price.