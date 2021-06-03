‘Clean the Bay Week’ in full swing in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Clean the Bay Day, Virginia’s longest annual trash cleanup has made its’ way to the Commonwealth.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the tradition is back and has been reimagined.

The event, traditionally held the first Saturday in June, has turned into a week.

The week started May 31 and will end on June 5. With the new format, volunteers can pick up trash on their own time then log results online.

Thursday morning, about 50 volunteers, including Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney, spent the day cleaning up trash along the banks of the James River.

Northam says he hopes days like these inspire young generations to keep their environment clean.

“Together, we can all be stewards of our environment to make sure not only we can enjoy this, but future generations can as well,” Northam told 8News.

Volunteers can also take pictures and videos and post them on social media for a chance to win prizes by using the hashtag #CleanTheBayDay.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.