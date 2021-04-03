Clean up time! Goochland County to hold litter pickup April 10

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County will be holding a litter pickup event on April 10 for residents to come and help clean up roadways around the county. This is the third Countywide Clean Up Day and the county says there will be many future events as well.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and there are multiple staging locations for people to start their cleanup at.

Volunteers can head to one of these three locations next Saturday morning to help pick up garbage, litter and debris:

Byrd Elementary School, 2704 Hadensville Fife Road Cleaning up around Hadensville Fife Road

Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, 2748 Dogtown Road Cleaning up around Dogtown Road and Whitehall Road

Goochland County Fire Rescue Station # 3 – Centerville, 52 Broad Street Road Cleaning up around Broad Street Road (Rt. 250) in the Centerville Village and along Manakin Road & Hockett Road



Volunteers are asked to pre-register if possible by either calling the Goochland County Department of General Services at 804-556-5340 or by emailing litterfreegoochland@goochlandva.us.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a smaller neighborhood events can still register ahead of time with the county. Neighborhood volunteers can pick up supplies from one of the three main locations the morning of April 10 and return the supplies to the same place.

The county says volunteers should wear a mask, sturdy shoes and heavy duty gloves. There will also be face masks, trash bags, vests, hand wipes and trash grabbers available at the event. Everyone is asked to social distance and wear a mask during the event.