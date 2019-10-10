Clover Hill H.S. graduate killed in military training exercise in Idaho

A 2004 Clover Hill High School graduate was killed after he was injured during a military training exercise in Boise, Idaho this week.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Peter Kraines, 33, died from injuries sustained in an incident while performing mountain rescue techniques. The incident is currently under investigation, according to a release from the U.S. Air Force.

“This is a tragic loss to the Special Tactics community,” U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Allen, commander of the 24th SOW, said. “We are grateful for the support from our community and our [Air Force Special Operations Command] teammates. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time.”

According to the local sheriff’s office, Sgt. Kraines was one of five men who were climbing the Black Cliffs when “there was some kind of equipment problem.” Spokesperson Patrick Orr said Sgt. Kraines fell off the side of the cliff, dropping roughly 40 feet before hitting the group.

Orr explained that climbers called 911, and members of the group began rendering first aid.

“Paramedics arrived moments later and took over the first aid, including CPR, before declaring (Sgt. Kraines) deceased,” Orr said in a release to 8News.

Sgt. Kraines, who is survived by a wife and two children, enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 2011.

He was a military static-line jumper, free fall jumper, an Air Force combat scuba diver and certified as an emergency medical technician. As a Special Tactics pararescueman, Kraines was specially trained and equipped for immediate deployment into combat operations to conduct combat search and rescue and personnel recovery operations.

In 2015, Sgt. Kraines deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan, where his role was to conduct combat search and rescue and personnel recovery operations. In 2017, he completed a second deployment to Diyarbakir, Turkey.

His awards and decorations include an Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, Small Arms Expert Ribbon, Air Force BMT Honor Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon and NATO Medal.

