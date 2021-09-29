Coast Guard searching for 70-year-old diver reported missing on Chickahominy River

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a 70-year-old diver reported missing on the Chickahominy River.

In a news release just before noon Wednesday, the Coast Guard says it was first notified at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday by James City County dispatchers that the man was missing after diving with friends.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth were deployed to help.

There’s also assistance from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Coast Guard Auxiliary, James City County Fire Department, James City County Police Department and York County Fire Department.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY for updates.