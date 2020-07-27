Colonial Downs cancels opening day racing due to heat

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs said they will postpone Monday’s opening races due to dangerous heat conditions.

8News Meteorologist Matt Dinardo said there will be swelting heat south and east of Richmond with the heat index climbing between 105 and 110. There is a heat advisory posted for New Kent who the racing track is located.

The races will be re-carded for Sunday, August 2. Horsemen will be required to re-enter the race on Tuesday, July 28.

To watch Colonial Downs live, tune in to the TVG channel (718 Xfinity, 399 Dish or 602 Direct TV) and wager by setting up an account here.