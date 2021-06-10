Colonial Downs hosting weekly job fairs starting Saturday

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a summer job? Well, Colonial Downs Group announced they will be hosting job fairs every Saturday in New Kent.

In an effort to hire seasonal workers for their summer horse racing schedule that begins on July 19, Colonial Downs will be hosting job fairs every Saturday. Positions the racetrack plan on hiring are for heavy equipment operators, groundskeepers, security, food & beverage and housekeeping.

Teller positions are also available but experience is required for that role.

“We are seeking energetic team members who want to work in a fun and exciting environment and can provide excellent customer service,” John Marshall, Executive Vice President of Operations at Colonial Downs Group said. “We look forward to meeting our newest co-workers at our June job fairs.”

As an incentive, Colonial Downs will provide a $500 bonus to any worker who completes the full summer season. The bonus is only eligible for those who have seasonal positions and were hired between June 10 and July 16.

Details on the job fairs are below:

Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Colonial Downs & Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, New Kent, VA 23124

Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Colonial Downs Racing Office, 10700 Horsemens Rd, New Kent, VA 23124

Saturday, June 26 from noon to 6 p.m. Colonial Downs & Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, New Kent, VA 23124



Officials with the racetrack say part-time and full-time positions are available with other hiring incentives.