Colonial Downs will not open to spectators next week

(WRIC) — Racing will resume at Colonial Downs, but without people watching.

The Colonial Downs Group announced Tuesday that it would no longer be hosting limited spectators but instead transitioning into a “spectator-free” racing program for the 2020 race meet on Monday, July 27.

Colonial Down’s 2020 meeting will happen on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings, with first post time at 5:30 p.m.

“The change to “spectator free” racing is out of an abundance of caution and enables Colonial Downs to focus extra care towards key operating areas, such as the jockeys’ quarters, paddock supervision, racing office and the stabling area,” the group said in a release.

A group of major racetracks in the region including, Saratoga, Laurel Park and Penn National have all resumed racing without spectators.

To watch Colonial Downs live, tune in to the TVG channel (718 Xfinity, 399 Dish or 602 Direct TV) and wager by setting up an account here.