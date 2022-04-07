COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)–The Colonial Heights Police Chief, Jeffrey Faries, has retired in the middle of an investigation into his conduct.

Virginia State Police are looking into claims of “inappropriate behavior” while he was off duty.

Douglas Smith, the Colonial Heights city manager, told 8News Thursday that Faries submitted a notice to retire last week.

“Police Chief Jeff Faries has indicated that he is going to retire from the City; his last day with the City was this past Thursday, March 31, 2022. Thank you to Chief Faries for his many years of service to the City of Colonial Heights.”

On March 2, Faries was placed on leave after city leaders asked VSP to launch an investigation.

The agency said they’re investigating “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions” while Faries was off duty, but no one will give specifics about the accusations.

Faries served over 30 years with the department and served as chief for 15 years.

Major Robert Ruxer, the acting Police Chief, said the department will continue serving the city like it always has.

“Our community has been accustomed to a high level of police service by the Colonial Heights Police Department and under my command as acting Police Chief that level of service will continue,” said Ruxer.

There are 52 police officers with the police department.

He said his more than two decades of experience as an officer with Petersburg and Colonial Heights police departments has prepared him for this role.

“I’m a part of this community. I’ve been a long-time resident of this community and it’s my pleasure to serve as the acting police chief of Colonial Heights,” said Ruxer.

The city manager said applications for the police chief position will be posted soon.