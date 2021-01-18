Colonial Heights back to virtual learning due to spike in COVID cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding all classes virtually this week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Colonial Heights in particular saw a large increase in coronavirus cases this week with their 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 people reaching over 100. The city’s average of 109.7 is significantly higher than the statewide average of 72.4 and Chesterfield’s average of 76.4.

The school district also cited the ability to staff classrooms as a contributing factor to their temporary switch back to virtual learning.

Virtual learning will begin Tuesday and end on Friday, Jan. 22. The return to in-person learning will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

In a Facebook post announcing the change the district asked that families stay diligent about wearing masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing.