COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights has named a new interim superintendent after an investigation into an alleged coverup by school officials concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, a softball coach at the high school.

Colonial Heights said its review found “no evidence that CHPS employees covered up or ignored complaints from coaches, students, or students’ parents.”

“The Colonial Heights School Board has reviewed various allegations that Colonial Heights Public Schools covered up or ignored complaints concerning the former softball coach,” Colonial Heights Public Schools said in a statement. “The review included conducting interviews with the High School employees involved and a search of electronic records.”

Dr. Joseph Cox (Photo: Colonial Heights Public Schools)

The school announced Dr. Joseph Cox has been chosen to serve as Interim Superintendent.

“The Board has also voted to work with the Virginia School Board Association to conduct the search for the permanent Superintendent. The Board would like to thank Mr. Troy Hedblom for serving as Short-term Interim Superintendent until the interim was named.”