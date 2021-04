COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Homebound residents in Colonial Heights can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in the comfort of their own homes.

The service is free for anyone who can’t leave their home to get the shot. In order to schedule an appointment, eligible residents must call the city’s homebound call line at (804) 524-8775 or send an email to vaxinbed@colonialheights.va. The call center is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.