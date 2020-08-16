Colonial Heights ordering evacuation for residents near dam

An announcement from the City of Colonial Heights said officials are concerned about the dam at Lakview Park off Lake Ave. They have issued a voluntary evacuaton for residents along Swift Creek at Forestview, Sherwood and Springdale. (Photo: Colonial Heights Gov.)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights has ordered a voluntary evacuation for residents near the dam at Lakeview Park off Lake Ave.

The announcement the order is for people who live along Swift Creek at Forestview, Sherwood and Springdale.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, city officials were carefully watching the dam at Switft Creek. (Photo: Bryan Carper)

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

