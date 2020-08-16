Colonial Heights ordering evacuation for residents near dam

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights has ordered a voluntary evacuation for residents near the dam at Lakeview Park off Lake Ave.
The announcement the order is for people who live along Swift Creek at Forestview, Sherwood and Springdale.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
