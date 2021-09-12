Colonial Heights Police ask for public’s help locating missing man

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a man who’s been reported missing.

Gavriel Yahudah, 67, was last seen at Southpark Mall around 5 p.m. on Sunday walking near the Dapper Paz store. He is described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, between 160-170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, wearing khaki pants, a dark and light grey mixed plaid shirt and black and white shoes.

Police didn’t say whether or not Yahudah was in any imminent danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yahudah, contact Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300 and choosing option 7.