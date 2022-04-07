COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries abruptly retired last week after being placed on leave in March when Virginia State Police began investigating “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions” against him while he was off duty.

In an email sent on March 30, Faries informed City Manager Douglas Smith that his last official day at the department would be March 31. He had served as the city’s police chief for 15 years and was with the department for over three decades.

“Please allow this email as my notice to retire after serving the City of Colonial Heights since August 23rd, 1989. Effective April 1st, 2022. Thank you,” Faries’ email to Smith read in its entirety.

Faries was put on leave on March 2 after the city’s leadership asked state police to launch an investigation “into allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity.” A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the investigation is still ongoing.

Major Rob Ruxer was assigned acting chief after Faries was put on leave.

