Colonial Heights police investigating early morning shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) Officers in Colonial Heights are investigating a shooting that took place at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Waffle House located at 2002 Boulevard.

Two men, a 19-year-old from Alexandria and a 25-year-old from Richmond, were hospitalized in the incident. The 19-year-old man was later released after receiving treatment. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest pictured below.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, contact Detective Sergeant A.C. Brandeberry at (804) 520-9300 or via email. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.