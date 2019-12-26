Colonial Heights Police looking for ‘scrooge’ suspected of theft

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police say there’s a scrooge on the loose after multiple overnight break-ins were reported in the area.

The department said items were stolen. As a result, the police used this incident to remind residents to lock their vehicles ar all times. Police added that no items should be left in plain sight.

Information relative to the thefts is limited.

Anyone with details is asked to contact police at (804) 520-9300 and press option No. 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

