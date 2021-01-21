Colonial Heights police searching for missing Petersburg man in need of medication

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for Calvin Turner. He was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen Jan. 17 in at the Wawa in the 600 block of Boulevard.

Turner was seen wearing jeans, white shoes and a grey shirt with black and white sleeves at the Wawa. He is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Turner is from Petersburg and police believe he may not have necessary medication with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. M. Vaughan at 804-524-8701 or email him at vaughanj@colonialheightsva.gov. You can also contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 option 7.