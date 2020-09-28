Colonial Heights Public Schools reports two new COVID-19 cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Middle School and Lakeview Elementary both have reported a new case of COVID-19 in their school building. The school district informed their community on Facebook “out of an abundance of caution and transparency.”

The school district says that VDH does not require any students or staff to be quarantined for these two particular incidents. Neither of the two schools will be shut down.

The post says they are following guidelines and protocols given by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health.

