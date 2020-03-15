COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights School Board officials are allowing parents or guardians of students to retrieve items from schools during the mandatory break on Monday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dr. William Sroufe, Colonial Heights Public School Superintendent, said this gives an opportunity for children to retrieve personal items like supplies or medication they have left at school. Only a parent or guardian will be allowed inside the buildings in order to minimize the exposure to COVID-19.
CHPS will also have breakfast and lunch available for pickup for any Colonial Heights student from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Elementary School. The Superintendent also noted that the meals will be available through a drive-up service in the bus loop.
Colonial Heights bus drivers also took to cleaning and disinfecting the county buses on Sunday:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Colonial Heights Public Schools to allow students to retrieve items left at school
- “I worry about them being isolated”: Few Richmond churches remain open during coronavirus outbreak
- VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Expert urging President Trump to stop shaking hands
- Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test