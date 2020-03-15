Colonial Heights Public Schools to allow students to retrieve items left at school

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights School Board officials are allowing parents or guardians of students to retrieve items from schools during the mandatory break on Monday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. William Sroufe, Colonial Heights Public School Superintendent, said this gives an opportunity for children to retrieve personal items like supplies or medication they have left at school. Only a parent or guardian will be allowed inside the buildings in order to minimize the exposure to COVID-19.

CHPS will also have breakfast and lunch available for pickup for any Colonial Heights student from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Elementary School. The Superintendent also noted that the meals will be available through a drive-up service in the bus loop.

Colonial Heights bus drivers also took to cleaning and disinfecting the county buses on Sunday:







