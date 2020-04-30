Colonial Heights salon readies ‘non-essential’ reopening set for May 8

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC)—Teresa‘s Beauty Bar put the caps back on the nail polish at the end of March, and management is eager to open doors to customers.

Governor Ralph Northam’s order to close nonessential business expired at the end of April, he then extended it to May 8. At this time, it’s unclear if he may extend it again.

However, the salon says they’ve already booked appointments through next month.

“We are listening with the governor closely, and everyone that has booked so far we’ve made it very clear to them that this could change,” Kathy Nguyen said, manager at Teresa’s Beauty Bar.

We feel pretty confident reopening.”

Nguyen says six nail salon employees are set to head back to their stations with a message in mind to keep the space sanitized.

“We are spacing out each nail technician just to try to keep that six feet social distancing with us. And of course we are going to have our proper gear on; facemasks, you know we have goggles to put on, hairnets to put on, gloves, in between each client,” Nguyen said.

Walk-in service will not be offered for the time being—appointments only.

“We reserved extra time in between each client to make sure that after we are finished each client that we have time to clean in between,” Nguyen said.

Northam said the roll-out of a phased plan to reopen Virginia will require a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations for 14 days.

